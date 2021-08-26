Plastic Pigments Market Is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Years

“A research report on Plastic Pigments Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global Plastic Pigments Market Overview

Plastic pigments market, globally, is projected to reach $ 15.09 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period from $ 10.01 billion in 2018. High demand for packaging in emerging countries is leading to increased consumption of plastic pigments. Growing demand for plastics in automotive industry, increasing significance of aesthetics in packaging, rising industrialization in emerging economies and high demand for high-performance pigments are expected to drive global plastic pigments market during forecast period.

Based on type, global plastic pigments market has been segmented into inorganic and organic segments. Among these types, organic pigments segment is expected to register fastest growth in global plastic pigments market during the forecast period, whereas inorganic pigments segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to its low cost. Inorganic pigments have better resistance to sunlight and chemicals, as well as provide superior opacity and durability. They also do not bleach out of the plastics. Based on end-use industry, plastic pigments market, globally, can be categorized into packaging, automotive, consumer goods, and building & construction

Global Plastic Pigments Market Regional Segmentation

Globally, plastic pigments market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia-Pacific plastic pigments market is anticipated to register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to growing packaging industry along with rapid industrialization in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies operating in global plastic pigments market are Clariant, BASF, DIC, Huntsman, Cabot, LANXESS, Chemour, Heubach, Tronox, Ferro, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global plastic pigments market size.

• To forecast global plastic pigments market based on type, end-use industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global plastic pigments market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global plastic pigments market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for plastic pigments market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of plastic pigments.

