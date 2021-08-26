Aviation Actuator System Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth

“A research report on Aviation Actuator System Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global Aviation Actuator System Market Overview

Global aviation actuator system market stood at $ 831.3 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period to reach $ 1121.2 million by 2024, on account of increasing demand for electric aircraft and automation. The aviation industry is witnessing technological advancements in aircraft models, which is contributing to developments in actuator systems. Aviation actuator system is used in landing gears, clutches and electromagnetic brackets for commercial aircraft. Surging population and declining air fares are driving the aviation market, which in turn is propelling global aviation actuator system market. Moreover, integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in aviation industry is expected to have a positive influence on global aviation actuator system market during forecast period.

Global Aviation Actuator System Market Segments

Based on product type, global aviation actuator system market can be categorized into electrohydraulic, electromechanical, electro hydrostatic and electric segments. Features, such as high reliability, higher acceleration & stall torque capabilities and effectiveness of electrohydraulic actuator in handling impulse load can be attributed to the segment’s dominating share in the market. In terms of aircraft type, the market can be segmented into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, transport aircraft and fighter aircraft. Wide body aircraft segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing passenger traffic and high efficiency of the aircraft when compared with other segments. Flight control application segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to witness high growth through 2024, backed by the use of large number of actuators in this application.

Global Aviation Actuator System Market Regional Insights

Aviation actuator system market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates global aviation actuator system market and the region is expected to maintain its leading market position in coming years, on account of low oil prices and expansionary fiscal and monetary policies. Moreover, manufacturers in the region are focusing on emission-free and fuel-efficient aircraft with efficient aviation actuator system.

Global Aviation Actuator System Market Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global aviation actuator system market are GE Aviation, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Honeywell International Inc. is using electromechanical technologies to offer diverse suite of actuators.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

