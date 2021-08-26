Gamification Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue

“A research report on Gamification Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77143

Global gamification market was valued at $ 6.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 32% to reach $ 40 billion by 2024 on account of growing demand for customer experience enrichment and improved engagement of employees. In business context, gamification refers to the integration of game mechanics into an internal business process, website, or marketing campaign so as to encourage the participation of target audience. Increasing number of smartphones and mobile devices is positively influencing the growth of the market. Moreover, social media platforms are further contributing to the growth of gamification market as they allow users to share their experiences with friends and co-workers, thereby elevating the effectiveness of the platform.

Global gamification market can be categorized based on the solution, deployment, organization size, application, end-user vertical and regional analysis. In terms of solution, the market for gamification can be bifurcated into enterprise driven and consumer driven. The demand for consumer driven solution is increasing as companies catering to various field are introducing various gamification techniques such as discounts and loyalty point in order to retain consumers, due to which the segment is expected to witness fastest growth during forecast period. Based on the deployment, cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace as it allows small and medium enterprises to implement gamification without incurring extra cost.

The market for gamification is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the leaders in global gamification market owing to early adoption by economies such as US and UK to enrich their marketing activities with better customer interaction and advertising.

Major players operating in global gamification market include Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc. Leveleleven LLC and Bunchball Inc., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, Microsoft launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 that enables employees to participate in individual and team-based competitions that motivate them to achieve certain pre-defined KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) by offering prizes, awards, privileges, and recognition. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global gamification market.

• To classify and forecast global gamification market based on solution, deployment, organization size, end-user, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global gamification market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global gamification market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global gamification market.

Some of the leading players in the global gamification market are Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc. Leveleleven LLC and Bunchball Inc.

Get More Info: Gamification Market”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Gamification Market

Dispatch Console Market

Automotive Brake Components Market

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market

AI in Fintech Market

Master Data Management Market

Rolling Stock Market

Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market

Risk-based Authentication Market

Duplex Stainless Steel Market