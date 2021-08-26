Polymer Concrete Market Size, Growth | Report Analysis For Upcoming Years

“A research report on Polymer Concrete Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global Polymer Concrete Market Overview

Global polymer concrete market stood at around $ 475 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period to reach $ 646 million by 2024, on account of various factors such as increasing demand for chemical-resistant construction materials and growing awareness about eco-friendly concrete. Better mechanical properties and shorter installation time are also expected to boost the popularity of polymer concrete across the globe. Polymer concrete is a compound, which is a product of polymerization of a monomer/aggregate mixture. The polymerized monomer acts as binder for aggregates, and the resulting composite. Substitution of traditional concrete is anticipated to open new opportunities in global polymer concrete market during forecast period. However, high cost of polymer concrete inhibits the market growth.

Global Polymer Concrete Market Segmentation

Global polymer concrete market has been categorized into type, class, binding agent, application, end user industry and region. Based on type, global polymer concrete market has been segmented into epoxy, methyl methacrylate and others. Among these, epoxy is the largest segment in global polymer concrete market, owing to high resistivity to chemicals, its great adhesion and creep resistance. Epoxy is used for special applications such as skid-resistant overlays in highways, industrial flooring, exterior walls and resurfacing materials for deteriorated areas to provide superior finishing. Based on class, the market has been segmented into polymer modified concrete, polymer impregnated concrete and polymer resin concrete. In terms of binding agent, the market has been categorized into natural resin and synthetic resin, while on the basis of application, the market has been segmented into pump bases, containments & waste containers and others. Based on end user industry, global polymer concrete market has been segmented into non-residential structures, residential structures, civil infrastructure.

Global Polymer Concrete Regional Segmentation

Regionally, global polymer concrete market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period, owing to increasing road construction activities.

Growing Need for Chemical-Resistant Construction Materials

Concrete structures are generally exposed to corrosive environments, which usually result in damage of the structure. However, use of polymeric materials in concrete proves to subvert this issue, owing to their durability and high strength. In addition, use of various types of resins, like epoxy and polyester-styrene, offers the required chemical resistance to concrete structures in hostile environments.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies in global polymer concrete market are ACO Polymer, BASF SE, Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Forte Composites Inc, Sauereisen, Dudick, ErgonArmor, BaseTec, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global polymer concrete market size.

• To forecast global polymer concrete market based on type, class, binding agent, application, end user industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global polymer concrete market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global polymer concrete market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for polymer concrete market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of polymer concrete.

