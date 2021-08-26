Composite Cylinders Market Size, Growth | Report Analysis for Upcoming Years

“A research report on Composite Cylinders Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global composite cylinders market stood at $ 601 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 921 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 7% during 2019-2024, owing to increasing demand for explosion proof, non-corrosive and lightweight LPG cylinders. Composite cylinder is a high-pressure vessel that is made of a composite-polymer material and placed in a plastic body. The technology of manufacturing a modern composite cylinder is a very complex and high-tech process, thus its cost is much higher than the cost of a metal analogue. Increasing consumption of LPG in the developing countries is expected to boost the demand for composite LPG cylinders during the forecast period. Moreover, government push towards the usage of composite cylinders is also anticipated to positively impact growth of composite cylinders market, globally.

In terms of outer casing material, global composite cylinders market has been categorized into carbon fibers, glass fibers, high density polyethylene and others. Among the outer casing materials, high density polyethylene category accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain the largest category in coming years as well. Growth of the high density polyethylene category can be majorly attributed to its lightweight characteristics and higher performance benefits.

Asia-Pacific dominated global composite cylinders market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during forecast period, on account of large base of composite cylinder manufacturing industry in the region. Moreover, North America is also anticipated to hold a substantial share in global composite cylinders market, owing to high per capita consumption of goods.

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global composite cylinders market size.

• To forecast global composite cylinders market based on product type, outer casing material, end use industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global composite cylinders market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global composite cylinders market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global composite cylinders market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global composite cylinders market.

Some of the major companies operating in global composite cylinders market are Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Hexagon Composites ASA, Dragerwerk, Worthington Cylinders, Faber Industries S.p.A., Sinoma, Quantum Technologies and Aburi Composites.

