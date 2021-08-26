Saudi Arabia HVAC R Market to Boost Business Scope with Key Players

“A research report on Saudi Arabia HVAC R Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77177

Saudi Arabia HVAC R Market Overview

Saudi Arabia HVAC R market stood at $ 3.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 7.1 billion by 2024, owing to growing demand from residential building construction and tourism industries. Moreover, increasing need to reduce food wastage is expected to aid the refrigeration market in Saudi Arabia. To cater the increasing demand for HVAC R systems, market players are expanding their product portfolio in the country.

Factors such as increasing demand to reduce energy consumption and extreme climate conditions are anticipated to drive Saudi Arabia HVAC R market. Additionally, growing urbanization rate in cities is resulting in the development of smart buildings, which require efficient HVAC R systems, thereby strengthening the demand for HVAC R systems in Saudi Arabia during forecast period.

Saudi Arabia HVAC Market Segment Insights

In terms of end-user, Saudi Arabia HVAC market has been categorized into residential, commercial real estate, institutional, power, oil & gas, marine & offshore and others. Of the above end-users, residential and commercial real estate categories are anticipated to account for more than 50% market share, on account of increasing smart building construction and commercial registrations in different cities of Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia HVAC market is segmented by product type, namely direct expansion and central air conditioning, with direct expansion system capturing the largest chunk of the market in 2018. Due to the factors such as low installation cost, low noise, and low energy consumption, direct expansion system is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia HVAC R Market Regional Insights

Northern & Central region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in Saudi Arabia HVAC R market during 2019-2024, on the back of increasing demand for HVAC R systems from growing residential and commercial sectors in areas such as Riyadh and Eastern Region. However, alarming pollution levels and stringent laws introduced by the government to curb pollution are expected to hinder market growth in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia HVAC R market Competitive Landscape

Saudi Arabia HVAC R market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature. Few of the major companies operating in the market are Trane Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC (Al Salem York), Carrier, LG Shaker, Zamil and Daikin. These companies, through strategic developments, aim at entering new markets and improve their product offerings in order to consolidate their position in the industry. With increasing number of collaborations between regional and global players, Saudi Arabia HVAC R market is likely to grow steadily during forecast period.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast Saudi Arabia HVAC R market size.

• To forecast Saudi Arabia HVAC R market based on regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia HVAC R market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia HVAC R market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Saudi Arabia HVAC R market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia HVAC R market.

Get More Info: Saudi Arabia HVAC R Market”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Saudi Arabia HVAC R Market

Toluene Market

Malted Food Drinks Market

Application Virtualization Market

Medical Electronics Market

Middle East Auto Components Market

Saudi Arabia Truck Loading Arms Market

UAE Facility Management Market

Two-Wheeler Market