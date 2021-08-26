WLCSP (Wafer Level Chip Scale Package) Electroless Plating Market Size, Share & Global Report

“Global WLCSP Electroless Plating Market was valued at USD 1.77 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 5.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027.Electroless plating is a conversion coating or auto-catalytic plating. The evolving requirement of different packaging for integrated services. WLCSP provides higher ability than conversional plating solutions which is boosting the demand of WLCSP electroless plating. This plating process requires less equipment and effective cost create lucrative demand of WLCSP market. However, , WLCSP processes is unstable and its stability is fully depends on the pretreatment process. substrate material and the type of solution used, the pH and temperature during plating. Cost-effectiveness of WLCSP electroless plating and impending need for circuit miniaturization and microelectronic devices are key drivers of WLCSP market growth. For instance, as per Statista, the production rate of micro electronic devices industry increased by 8.1% in 2017 to 11% in 2018. Furthermore,. WLCSP provides better shielding in comparison of traditional plating process.Despite that, volatility of the prices of raw materials and slow-paced growth of the semiconductor industry hinder the market growth over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the WLCSP Electroless Plating Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, Europe dominates the market owing two third of the total market shares of WLCSP and projected to maintain in upcoming future. However, Asia Pacific is estimated the fastest growth owing to increase in demand for smart electronics and availability of high-end enhanced technologies.

Key Players in Global WLCSP Electroless Plating Market

Arc Technologies, Inc.

Atotech Deutschland Gmbh

Bales (Bales Metal Surface Solutions)

C. Uyemura & Co., Ltd.

Coventya International

Erie Plating Company

Kc Jones Plating Company

Macdermid, Inc.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Okuno Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

