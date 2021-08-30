Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising prevalence of ovarian cancer and increasing awareness about the importance of early detection of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is the seventh leading cause of death and morbidity in women worldwide. It is a complicated type of cancer that often affects women over the age of 65. Various studies have established the age group of 50–79 years as the average for diagnosis. Women have a one-in-75 risk of developing ovarian cancer and a one-in-one-hundred chance of dying from it. The prevalence of the disease varies by age and race, with the latter being more prevalent in less developed countries. Ovarian cancer incidence rates in Europe increased significantly from 1982 to 2008, increasing from 4.9 to 6.1 per 100,000 females. In the U.S., ovarian cancer accounted for 81.8 percent of all cancer cases in 2012.

Ovarian cancer is most common in women between the ages of 50 and 79. It is becoming more prevalent as the world’s geriatric population grows and there is a greater emphasis on early detection and treatment, which is expected to accelerate ovarian cancer diagnostic market development. Increasing government investment in raising awareness about early cancer detection as well as increasing health-care spending would also propel business growth.

Obesity appears to play a significant role in the development of ovarian cancer. Other lifestyle choices that can raise the risk include smoking, drinking, and not having children. Since ovarian cancer is not easily detectable, women who are at risk of developing the disease must undergo routine testing to identify the disease early, allowing the market to expand.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; AstraZeneca plc; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Bio-Rad Technologies Inc.; and Abbott.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4093

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics market in these key regions.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4093

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics market.

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Epithelial Tumour

Germ Cell Tumour

Stromal Cell Tumour

Others

Diagnosis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Imaging Ultrasound CT Scan MRI Scan PET Scan Others

Blood Test CA125 HER2 BRCA CEA ER & PR KRAS Mutation Others

Biopsy

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Hospital Laboratories

Cancer Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ovarian-cancer-diagnostics-market

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4093

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth

Nucleic Acid Testing Market Share

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Size

Kidney Function Tests Market Statistics

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]