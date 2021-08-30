Medical Imaging Workstations Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

The global medical imaging workstations market size is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 9.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing adoption of medical imaging workstations and rising prevalence of diabetes, cancer, stroke, and cardiovascular disorders are a few key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

Medical imaging workstations have become an important part of diagnostic centers and healthcare systems in recent years. These systems have inbuilt software which automates the entire process and helps in diagnosing various types of diseases and reducing manual workflow. Technological developments in medical imaging systems, such as 3D and 4D, have increased demand for medical imaging workstations globally. Increasing investments by market players and governments to support product development, commercialization of products, and growing inclination toward digital platforms are some key factors boosting market revenue growth. Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenarios for preventive diagnosis and increasing number of outpatient and ambulatory imaging facilities are further boosting market growth. Besides, various market players are investing in R&D activities to develop and launch advanced products and strengthen their market position, which is expected to create new growth opportunities.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4103

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

General Electric Company (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Hologic (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Accuray Incorporated (US), Capsa Healthcare (US), Ampronix (US), Medicor Imaging (US), NGI Group (France), Alma IT Systems (Spain), and Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands)

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4103

The report segments the Medical Imaging Workstations market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Segmentation:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Mammography

Other Modalities X-ray Angiography Radiotherapy Nuclear Imaging Systems



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Visualization Software

Display Units

Display Controller Cards

Central Processing Units

Usage Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Thin Client Workstations

Thick Client Workstations

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Diagnostic Imaging

Clinical Review

Advanced Imaging

Clinical Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Oncology

Cardiology

General Imaging/Radiology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Orthopedics

Mammography

Urology

Other Clinical Specialties Hepatology Neurology Dentistry Bariatric Surgery Respiratory Care Emergency Care



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-imaging-workstations-market

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4103

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Anatomical Models Market Companies

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Research

Dental 3D Printing Market Growth

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]