Japan Floriculture Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News

The Japan floriculture market is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period (2021-2026). The supply chain disruptions caused due to the pandemic have resulted in low revenue in the Japanese floriculture market. The lack of adequate disposable income with consumers and the low investment in beautification purposes by companies has impacted the market adversely during the pandemic. The increasing stability in wholesale trade can be attributed to the low prices and availability of high-quality products to consumers directly. Japanese wholesalers have a well-established import system with several countries. Consumers in Japan prefer new varieties of flowers from different countries and the demand is majorly satiated by the imports from Asian countries. Cut flowers account for the most significant portion of imports in the Japanese floriculture sector, and the import of cut flowers has been continuously increasing over the years, especially for flowers like chrysanthemums and carnations due to the availability of varieties, which have improved vase life.

Key Market Trends

Young Farmers are Taking up Flower Farming

While the number of domestic commercial farms run by elderly households is declining in Japan, on the other hand, the number of young farmers taking up flower farming is increasing. The percentage of people below 45 years of age are involved in the production of flowers, and the number is almost double the number of people engaged in rice farming. Because the median age in Japan currently is around 46 years, the trend depicts that young people are actively involved in the floriculture market and will likely play a significant role in the development of the domestic market. The majority of plant and flower varieties are bred by private companies and young growers themselves. This will improve the productivity of crops, leading to the growth of the market in Japan. Energy-saving flower production technologies are being used, where the heat and lighting for flowers are utilized after sundown, thus, reducing energy consumption by 30.0%. The usage of these technologies by young growers has enhanced productivity. The familiarity of production technologies for young farmers has also contributed to the growth of the market.

Decreasing Area Under Bulbous Plants

The area under cultivation for flowers is declining over the years, mainly owing to the less number of commercial farm households and the drop in the number of flower growers in Japan. Cut flowers account for the largest share of the total cultivated area in Japan, and accounted for the major cultivated areas, followed by potted flowers and bulbous plants, respectively. All the divisions of flowers and plants have reported a decline over the years, owing to the decline in domestic demand, although the production still remains robust, as the export values for flower and plant are strong, owing to the quality of Japanese floriculture products. Aichi, Okinawa, and Shizuoka were the top three prefectures in Japan, with the largest area under flower and plant cultivation. Although, in terms of output and sales, Aichi, Chiba, and Fukuoka prefectures accounted for the majority of sales accounting for around 31.0% of the total agricultural output from flowers and plants. The lack of adequate supply in the market has increased the reliance on imports to satiate the demands of consumers. Niigata has the largest area under cultivation for bulbous plants in Japan, among all the prefectures. The Netherlands, New Zealand, and France were the leading exporters for these types of plants to Japan, while the Netherlands, Brazil, and China were the major importers of bulbous plants from Japan.

