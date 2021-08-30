Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Foam Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue

The global polyethylene terephthalate foam market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 7%, over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are growing demand of lightweight material from automotive industry and increasing construction activities in Asia-Pacific.

– Availability of substitutes for PET foam are likely to hinder the markets growth.

– Potential growth in wind energy market is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113195

Key Market Trends

Increasing Usage in the Automotive Industry

– Due to the increasing consumer demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles, the demand for light weight plastics and composite materials have been increasing during the recent years. PET foam offers various benefits such as good thermal stability, very low water absorption, good electrical properties and excellent surface properties.

– PET foams are used in the manufacturing of exterior body parts and casing and housing of various automotive parts such as wipers arms and their gear housings, engine cover, interior trim, connector housings, headlamp retainer and many more. Substituting heavier materials with foam leads to an overall weight reduction of around 10% that results in a 3% to 7% improvement in fuel efficiency.

– In 2019, the automotive production witnessed a decline owing to trade war pf US-China and other political reasons. This is expected to continue in the first half of 2020, owing to the weak sales in second half of 2019. However, the automotive industry is likely to recover by the end of 2020.

– In addition, the development of electric vehicles may continue to gain momentum in the upcoming years especially in Europe, China. and United States, where many government programs are promoting a move away from fossil fuels owing to the various environmental concerns.

– Owing to all these factors, the market for PET Foams is likely to grow across the world during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market. In the region, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country’s manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country’s economy.

– China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. The country’s automotive sector has been shaping up for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, in order to ensure fuel economy, and to minimize emissions (owing to the growing environmental concerns due to mounting pollution in the country).

– The production is expected to reach 30 million units by 2020, owing to the “Made in China 2025” initiative support in upgrading the existing low-cost mass production to higher value-added advanced manufacturing. “Automobile Mid and Long-Term Development Plan”, was released in 2017, with an objective to make China a strong auto power in the next ten years.

– China’s 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016 as it was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition to this, the country ventured into new business models domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country.

– Due to all such factors, the market for polyethylene terephthalate foam in the region is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The polyethylene terephthalate foam market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include 3M, Huntsman International LLC, Carbon-Core Corp., Armacell, and Gurit, among others.

Request For Full Report >> Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Foam Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Foam Market

Vietnam Taxi Market

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market

Plastisols Market

Geotextile Market

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Vietnam Aluminium Market

Conductive Polymers Market

Electrochromic Materials Market

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market