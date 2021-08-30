Ester Gum Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure

The market for ester gum is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Growing demand from paints, coatings, and inks is driving the demand of the market studied. However, stringent regulations regarding usage in some industries is expected to hinder the market growth. Asia-pacific dominated the market with a significant share and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing demand from Food and Beverage Sector

Ester gum has gained a significant position in the beverage industry and is gaining more importance with the continuously rising demand across the globe. Glycerol esters of rosin are used as weighting agents in the beverages primarily which contain citrus. Such drinks include carbonated soft drinks and sports drinks. The commonly used types of esters for these applications include glycerol ester of gum rosin and glycerol ester of wood rosin. The growing focus for health and wellness, in addition to the convenience provided great opportunities for differentiation, is driving the non-alcoholic beverage industry globally, which in turn, is expected to boost the ester gum market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest growth

Asia-Pacific is one of the major markets for ester gum, with China holding the majority of the regional market share. Increasing demand from various end-user industries primarily Paints, Inks & Coatings and cosmetics market are boosting the demand. The region is also expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. China is witnessing a huge demand for chewing gum, beverages and cosmetics & personal care products in the country. Furthermore, India is another key region propelling the demand for ester gums in paints and adhesives applications. Robust growth in the construction sector is the major positive factor for this growth. Additionally, increasing focus on environmentally friendly products for cosmetic applications is another boosting factor for the ester gum market.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is consolidated among the major players. Some of the key players in the market include DRT, Eastman Chemical Company., Jubilant, and Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd., among others.

