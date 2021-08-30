Stone and Tile Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players

The stone and tile adhesives and sealants market is expected to record a CAGR of over 9%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied are the rapidly increasing number of residential projects and an increase in the usage of ceramic and thin porcelain decorative tiles.

– The low-profit margin for manufacturers and low awareness regarding tile and stone adhesives in developing economies are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Development of adhesives for various innovative substrates, and increasing R&D activities in the development of innovative low VOC stone and tile adhesives are expected to act as an opportunity in the future.

Key Market Trends

Vinyl Ester Segment to Contribute Significant Demand to the Market

– The vinyl ester family is one of the prominent polymers in the adhesive industry. The number of vinyl derivatives is very large, and they are produced either as an emulsion or as a solvent soluble type.

– Polyvinyl acetate (PVA) is the most preferred vinyl ester in the manufacturing of stone and tile adhesives.

– These adhesives are often mixed with other substrates to enhance the bond and strength, along with different temperature ranges. For instance, PVA adhesives are used in combination with melamine-based adhesives, in order to improve the working of adhesives with water and high-temperature conditions.

– Other processes, such as copolymerizing vinyl acetate with more hydrophobic monomers or functional monomers, and blending PVA with additives and hardeners, are done to achieve more efficient adhesion characteristics.

– Primers play a significant role in preparing surfaces, prior to the application of tile adhesive. PVA primers help to reduce the porosity of high absorbent substrates, which prevents the rapid suction of water out of the tile adhesive when applied.

– The market is flooded with PVA-based products that contain varying levels of PVA polymer. In choosing a general-purpose PVA for priming, the varying polymer levels will also introduce variations into the film thickness, which remains on the surface when the primer has dried up.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America represents the largest regional market for the stone and tile adhesives and sealants market. This immense demand for stone and tile adhesives and sealants is a consequence of the growing residential projects and an increase in the adoption of various decorative and ceramic tiles in the region.

– In North America, the United States provides the major market for stone and tile adhesives and sealants, with more than 60% of the regional market share.

– The growing government spending and increasing FDI into the construction segment, in countries, like Canada and Mexico, are further augmenting the demand for stone and tile adhesives and sealants.

– There is a rising demand for the construction of single-family houses in North America. Despite the slight reduction in residential construction spending in the United States, over the past one year, rapid growth in the residential construction sector is expected over the forecast period.

