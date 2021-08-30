Non Opioid Pain Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size

“Market Overview:

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 13.8 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Non-opioid pain treatment is the complementary to the opioids treatment which are increasingly used for the mild to moderate pain. Non opioids pain treatment is regularly taken with or without remedy that is over the counter (OTC) drugs. This treatment method are often robust pain relievers. They typically opt in the place of opioids due to its increase addiction triggered by opioids. For acute pain, non-opioid drugs are ideal to provide effective health benefits and first-line treatment and are available in over the counter and prescription formulations. This has led to a rise in demand for non-opioid treatment all over the world. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer in the developed & developing countries, along with the rising research and developmental (R&D) efforts associated with non-opioid treatment for pain relief are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), around 17.0 million new cancer cases were registered in 2018, with overall 9.5 million cancer deaths around the world. As per the IARC, the global prevalence of cancer is also expected to grow to over 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by the year 2040. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Non-Opioid Pain Treatment around the world. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional governments are mandating the use of several drugs among the patients for disease management and/or to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is likely to positively impact the growth of the non-opioid pain treatment drugs market. However, the presence for alternative therapies and counterfeit products is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-58629

The regional analysis of the global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the undergoing clinical trials and funding for R&D of novel drug therapies, along with the presence of significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the changing economic demographic which improve drug affordability would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medropharm Gmbh

US Worldmeds LLC

Centrexion Therapeutics Corp.

Tilray, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

Allergan plc

Cronos Group

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Medical Cannabis

Menthol-Containing

Omega 3 Fatty Acid-Containing

Botulinum Toxins

Capsaicin-Derived

By Application:

Orthopaedic and Musculoskeletal Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Others

For more information about this report visit: >>Non opioid pain treatment Market”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Non Opioid Pain Treatment Market

Microcontroller Market

Malware Analysis Market

Humanoid Robot Market

Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market

Environmental Sensing And Monitoring Technologies Market

Electromedical Devices Market

E-Commerce Payment Market

Clinical Nutrition Market

Automotive Gesture Recognition Market