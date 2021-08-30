Home Exercise Bike Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share

“Market Overview:

Global Home Exercise Bike Market is valued approximately at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Home exercise bike is a stationary apparatus or device which is used during physical activity to enhance the strength or cut down the excess fat in the body. The growth in the market could be attributed due to rise in the number of obese people and obesity rate. In a report published by WHO, in 2019 an estimated 38.2 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese. The other factor driving the market growth is the constantly increasing population and people becoming more and more health consciousness, due to the change in the food habits, people have excess calorie intake in their diet which can lead to cardiovascular diseases or may impact their health thus, this pursues them to maintain an ideal body mass ratio and the most efficient way to do that is through bike exercise. In addition, the rise in the number of fitness clubs worldwide is supporting the market growth. Several fitness equipment manufacturers have instigated progressive home fitness equipment in the market, facilitating them to build up their product portfolio and extend market dominance. For instance, Life Fitness introduced its Life Fitness on Demand in December 2019, a library of digital classes, for its cardio products, wherein the classes were commanded by instructors based in Chicago and New York. In December 2019, Schwinn, a fitness equipment brand, magnified its indoor cardio line with digital cycling bike and treadmill. The products highlighted workout options for a range of fitness levels. However, the lack of space indoors and the high cost of the equipment can serve as the restraining factors of the market, hampering the growth of the home exercise bike market.

The regional analysis of global Fitness Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of obese people, who have switched to a healthier lifestyle. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing awareness about the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fitness Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Reach Air Bikes

Kobo

Healthex

Dolphy

Kamachi

Schwinn

Leikefitness

ADVENOR

Peloton Bike

NordicTrack

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Recumbent Bike

Upright Bike

Dual Action Bike

Interactive Bike

By End-Use

Home

Health Clubs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

