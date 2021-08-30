Urea Strippers Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends

“Market Overview:

Global Urea Strippers Market is valued approximately USD 40.31 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Urea strippers are used to decompose carbamate into ammonia and carbon dioxide from urea solution leaving the reactor. They are operated under full system pressure so that they can provide maximum gas-liquid contact. Further, extensive use of fertilizers and also the growing applications as non-fertilizers like urea-formaldehyde resins, melamine-formaldehyde resins and livestock feed led the adoption of more urea strippers across the forecast period. With the continuous rise in global population, the demand for the food will keep on rising., this will impact positively on the urea strippers market as they are used in many manufacturing industries. For instance, according to the study by by UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) in 2009, farmers will produce about 70% more food by 2050 to satisfy the food needs of 9.9 billion predicted populations. This will lead to growing use of urea strippers to have higher crop yield and production. However, discharge of harmful pollutants from its manufacturing process causing loss of soil fertility has led to the strict regulations against urea in agriculture which may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, opportunity of the market with the increasing demand for agricultural products and efficient utilization of the available resources, the adoption & demand for urea strippers is likely to increase. The growing demand for food will directly drive the growth rate of urea strippers market.

The regional analysis of global Urea Strippers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investment in construction and polymer industries in the chemical sector. Governments in the region have been launching major projects to increase the agricultural base and making it more efficient such as Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA). Such projects are beneficial directly to urea strippers market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising population, rising food demand, increasing use of urea in end-use industries, locally driven market and their application in various sectors would create lucrative growth prospects for the Urea Strippers Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Larson & Toubro

Saipem S.p.A.

Stamicarbon

Urea Casale

TOYO India

ALFA LAVAL

NIIK

Thyssenkrupp

FLOWTRONIX

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material of Construction:

Duplex Steel

Stainless Steel

Zirconium

Others

By Capacity:

Upto 1,000 MTPD

1,000-1,500 MTPD

1,500-3,500 MTPD

Above 3,500 MTPD

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

