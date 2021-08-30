Manual Resuscitators Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020–2028

Based on current analysis the global manual resuscitators market was valued at USD 501.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 686.1 Million by 2028, at a CAGR 3.9% manual resuscitators are used to standardized the provisions of adequate ventilation and sufficient oxygen concentrations when a ventilator is not available for procedures, namely, CPR, or suctioning. . It is necessary to keep manual resuscitators fully assembled so that it will be ready for immediate use. Big Valve Mast (BMV) is a simple manual resuscitator which is a portable handled ventilator comprising of three components viz. a bag, valve and a mask. Manual resuscitator or BMV is also known as Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU). There are two types of modality types, namely, disposable manual resuscitator and reusable manual resuscitator. Disposable manual resuscitators are commonly used to ventilate patients during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, suctioning, and intrahospital transport, and their clinical performance is critical. Reusable manual resuscitators can be used severally even after its purposed is served once. Utilization of flow-inflating manual resuscitators in neonatal care or in intensive care units has proved to drive the market for flow-inflating manual resuscitators. On the other hand, the market for self-inflating resuscitator is driven by its utilization in hospital set ups including neonates and pregnancy units.

Key Companies in the market include:

Weinman Emergency, Laerdal Medical, HUM Systems for Life, Me.Ber. srl, Ambu A/S, Medline Industries, Philips Healthcare, Hopkins Medical Product, Drager Medical AG and Co., ResMed, Inc., Covidien Plc, GE Healthcare, and CareFusion.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market segment analysis:

Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Flow-inflating manual resuscitator

Self-inflating manual resuscitator

Other

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Cardiopulmonary arrest

Others (Anesthesia, Asthma)

Modality (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Disposable manual resuscitator

Reusable manual resuscitator

Technology (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Material

Silicon

PVC

Rubber

Valve

Pop-off valve

PEEP valve

Others (Pneumatic, double wall and mask)

End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Hospital

Intensive care units

Out-of-hospital care (Ambulances)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Specialized diagnostic centers

Specialized clinics

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



