In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2028

A new research report titled global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market report published by Reports and Data provides a brief overview of the industry and gives an estimation of growth and revenue for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers profiling and study of major manufacturers of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market along with their sales, revenue, and market share. The report further analyzes market segments, size, trends, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, cost overview, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report all includes industrial chain analysis, revenue growth, sales estimation, value chain analysis, capacity, regional market examination, and market forecast up to 2028. The report offers insightful information that will assist in gaining a market position and maximize on lucrative growth opportunities.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key developments and innovations of the market such as research and development advancements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, government deals, and collaborations. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of key players in the market along with their global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, and strategic alliances.
Key players in the market include
Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Technopath Clinical Diagnostics, Fortress Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Techne Corporation, Danaher Corporation, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Helena Laboratories.
Furthermore, the report segments In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market on the basis of key product types and applications and provides details about the revenue growth, revenue CAGR, and revenue share each segment is expected to register over the forecast period.
Product & Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
- Quality Control Products
- Whole Blood-based Controls
- Serum/Plasma-based Controls
- Urine-based Controls
- Data Management Solutions
- Quality Assurance Services
- Source-based IVD Quality Controls
Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
- Third-Party Control Manufacturers
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
- Instrument-Specific Controls
- Independent Controls
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
- Immunochemistry/Immunoassay
- Coagulation & Hemostasis
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Clinical Chemistry
- Microbiology
- Hematology
- Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
- Hospitals
- Home Care
- Clinical Laboratories
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- IVD Manufacturers
- Others
For a better understanding of the global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market dynamics, a regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report. The market is spread across key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed on the basis of the market scenario in the major countries of the regions to provide a deeper understanding of the market. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, export/import, current and emerging trends and demands, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region.
In-depth regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)
- Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Benefits of the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of the opportunities and risks of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market
- Detailed study of the latest product and technological developments and innovations of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market
- Business strategies and plans are analysed for understanding the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market scenario
- Revenue forecast of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market for the forecast period 2020-2028
- Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, constraints, limitations, challenges, and opportunities
- Latest and emerging market trends analysis and their impact on product and application demand
- Study of recent M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions among others
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with investment return analysis and feasibility
