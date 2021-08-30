Digital Therapeutics Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2028

The global Digital Therapeutic market size is expected to reach USD 1.06 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 21.6 % over the forecast period, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Major factors driving market growth are technological advancements in mobile healthcare, significant increase in venture capital investments, and the advantages of digital therapeutics, such as the ability to induce behavioural change, user-friendliness, patient convenience, and improved drug compliance.

A subcategory of digital health is digital therapeutics. Digital therapeutics provide high-quality software-driven evidence-based therapy treatments to prevent, manage, or treat medical ailments or disease. To put it another way, digital therapies treat medical or psychological conditions using digital and typically online health technologies. The goal of digital therapies is to mimic existing treatments, scale care to a wide patient population using technology, enhance their behaviour or function, and minimise expenses. These therapies are designed to treat illnesses that are currently underserved by healthcare systems. Chronic and neurological disorders are included in this category.

The field of digital therapeutics is gradually integrating into the mainstream of medicine and healthcare. Continuous research and development, as well as a growing awareness of its uses, are the primary drivers of market expansion. Digital therapies are focused on specific therapeutic indications and achieve clinical effects. For example, treating ADHD with a video game can help children increase their attention span and inhibitory control. Many people have been interested in employing digital devices to prevent or cure ailments. This attribute is one of the market’s main driving forces.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Dthera Sciences, Omada Health, Propeller Health, Pear Therapeutics, Proteus Digital Health and Canary Health Inc.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Digital Therapeutics market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Digital Therapeutics industry, the market is segmented into:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020 – 2028)

Software and mobile application

Hardware

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020 – 2028)

Obesity

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Central Nervous System

Respiratory Diseases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020 – 2028)

Prevention

Care

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020 – 2028)

Patients

Payors

Providers

Employer

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Digital Therapeutics Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Digital Therapeutics sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Digital Therapeutics industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Digital Therapeutics industry

Analysis of the Digital Therapeutics market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

