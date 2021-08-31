Dry Mouth Relief Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Increasing incidence of dry mouth owing to side-effects of medicines, availability of a wide range of affordable dry mouth relief products, and rising awareness regarding dry mouth are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.21 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Rising consumption of medications causing dry mouth

The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of dry mouth owing to increased consumption of medications, as a side-effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, from nerve damage or dehydration, and conditions affecting salivary glands has been boosting demand for dry mouth relief products and is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of products, increasing affordability, and growing awareness regarding the condition are some other key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Dry mouth, also called Xerostomia, occurs when salivary glands produce insufficient amount of saliva to prevent drying of the mouth. Dry mouth can be uncomfortable and can be treated by over-the-counter saliva substitutes, mouthwash specifically designed for dry mouth, and regular water intake. Sugar-free chewing gums, toothpastes, patches, and oral rinses are widely available in the market for the treatment of dry mouth. Demand for these products has increased significantly over the recent past owing to increasing incidence of dry mouth in geriatric patients and as a side effect of diabetes, anemia, and hypertension, among others. Dry mouth can also be a side effect of muscle relaxant and sedatives.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/266

The global Dry Mouth Relief market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/266

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Dry Mouth Relief market

GlaxoSmithKline, Colgate-Palmolive, Chattem, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Wrigley, Lotte, BioXtra, Nature’s Sunshine, Sunstar, Dr. Fresh, 3M, Hager Pharma, Xlear, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, Oral Biotech, and TheraBreath.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dry-mouth-relief-market

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Dry Mouth Relief Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mouthwash

Spray

Lozenges

Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

E-commerce

Supermarket

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy BENELUX Rest of APAC

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/266

Thank you for reading the research report on global Dry Mouth Relief market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.

Read More Reports:-

Defibrillator Market Size

Dental Implants Market Share

Infusion Pump Market Trends

Tomosynthesis Market Growth

Neuromodulation Market Forecast

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]