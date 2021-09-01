Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global electric vehicle traction motor market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global electric vehicle traction motor market to grow with a CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on electric vehicle traction motor market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on electric vehicle traction motor market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric vehicle traction motor market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-104645

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric vehicle traction motor market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing demand for energy efficient motors coupled with rising investment in electric vehicles

• Rising urbanization and expansion in electric vehicle charging infrastructure

2) Restraints

• Price fluctuation in raw materials such as copper and aluminum

3) Opportunities

• Strict government policies and regulations and emission norms

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global electric vehicle traction motor market is segmented on the basis of type, power rating, and application.

The Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market by Type

• AC

• DC

The Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market by Power Rating

• <200 KW

• 200 KW to 400 KW

• >400 KW

The Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market by Application

• Railway

• Electric Vehicles

• Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Zytek Group Limited

• Equipmake Ltd.

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

• AVID Technology Limited

• RETORQ Motors Ltd.

• Copper Rotor Induction Motor

• ABB Group

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• WEG Electric Corp.

• Magnetic Systems Technology

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the electric vehicle traction motor market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the electric vehicle traction motor market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global electric vehicle traction motor market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

carotid ultrasound imaging market beverage pumps market smart pole market protein drinks market pectin market modified starch market meat processing equipment market meal replacement products market insoluble dietary fibers market docking station market diet soft drinks market cryptocurrency market cold chain monitoring market blockchain supply chain market

zinc coated steel sheets market women boots market transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market quick service restaurants market OTC braces and supports market mammography systems market IoT in chemical industry market geospatial analytics market diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market z-wave products market yacht coatings market sulfur market

heat-treated steel plates market functional polymer market distilled tall oil market digital textile printing market smart wine cellar market safety lancet market programmatic advertising market organic food additives market oat-based snacks market medium and high power motors market instrumentation valves and fittings market hurthle cell carcinoma (HCC) treatment market

expanded polypropylene foam market digital textile printing inks market varicose vein treatment market surgical glue marke squash drinks market mezcal market hog production and pork marke hepatorenal syndrome treatment market fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market eye health supplements market endosurgery devices market emergency eyewash station market dermatome devices market cyberknife market construction laser market

cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market bio-implants market automotive microcontrollers market automotive integrated circuits (ICs) market antihypertensive drugs market sound reinforcement market satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market precision forestry market intelligent motor controller market bone cement mixer devices market

next generation military power supply market military GNSS market industrial operational intelligence solution market fluorosilicic acid market concrete surface treatment chemicals market coffee pod and capsule market cloud content delivery network market cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market vitamin D testing market trocars market syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market non-emergency medical transportation market cryopreservation equipment market anticoagulant reversal drugs market amniotic membrane market white cement market TMT steel bar market next generation military power supply market military GNSS market industrial operational intelligence solution market fluorosilicic acid market concrete surface treatment chemicals market