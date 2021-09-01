Mobile Phone Semiconductor Market Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast

Global Mobile Phone Semiconductor Market is valued at approximately USD 45 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Over the last few decades, the smartphone industry has been observing a verge on maturity state, which eventually affects the mobile phone semiconductor industry. The semiconductors that powers wireless communication devices, such as mobile phones, are experiencing a breathtaking change. Recently, mobile application semiconductors/processors function at 10-15% of a usual laptop computing power, but remains the gap is rapidly reducing as smartphones operates from mobile video to mobile games, and their energy consumption is significantly below than a laptop by a factor of 10 to 30 times, which may strengthen the growth of the market in forecasting years. However, with the emergence of 5G technology and governments consent for the implementation of 5G technology, it enables smartphone users to turn from 4G an LTE supporting phones to 5G technology, which create a high demand for mobile phone semiconductor across the globe. For instance, in 2019, the UK government has announced to invest approx. USD 49.6 million (EUR 45.01 million) in trials and testbed projects prior to widespread of 5G rollout in the UK. Similarly, in August 2019, the French Frequency Agency (Agence Nationale des Fréquences) (ANFr) approved 65 additional trail 5G sites. Moreover, the rise in penetration of smartphone around the world, along with rising adoption of smart technology in mobile phones are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91706

According to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), in 2019, the mobile phone production was around 350 million units in the country. While as per the Statista, the smartphone users in China was reached to almost 882 billion in 2019 with as many as 63% of them smartphone owners. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Mobile phone semiconductor, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the lack of technological knowledge for the development of green tire among manufacturers is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Mobile Phone Semiconductor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to implement 5G technology in smartphone, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the rise in proliferation of smartphone and internet across developing nations, such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Broadcom Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Micron Technology Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

Request For Sample Reports:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91706

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component Type:

Mobile Processors

Memory

Logic Chips

Analog

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

For more information about this report visit: >> Mobile Phone Semiconductor Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Dashboard Cameras Market

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market

Probiotic Drinks Market

Industrial Nailers Market

Turbidimeter Market

Automotive Speaker Market

Hyper car Market

Automotive Gear Oil Market

Environment Testing Services Market

Smart pole Market