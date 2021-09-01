Smart Factory Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity

Global Smart Factory market is valued approximately USD 153.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.76 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The smart factory is an automated plant with cyber-physical structures that can quickly transfer goods around the factory floor. The smart factory is an automated plant with cyber-physical structures that can quickly transfer goods around the factory floor. This advanced device has built-in computing codes that provide a solution for automation This advanced device has built-in computing codes that provide a solution for automation. This automation can be implemented within 60 days to streamline and monitor the flow of materials through the production facility. Smart Factory offers fast usage data models and factory-specific & MES(Manufacturing Execution System) templates. The market is driven by Industrial IoT (IIoT), business revolution, energy management significance, resource utilization, and cost reduction, rising demand for industrial robots, increasing real-time data analysis, enhanced visibility, and predictive maintenance.

The key players of global Smart factory market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In May 2018, in collaboration with Temasek, Schneider Electric reached an agreement to acquire the Electrical & Automation business of Larsen & Toubro and merge it with its Low Voltage & Industrial Automation Products business in India. However, Requirement of a large amount of capital investment and risk associated with cyber-physical device security impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Smart Factory market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Increasing Real-Time Data Analysis, Enhanced Visibility, and Predictive Maintenance. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Industrial IoT (IIoT), business revolution, energy management significance, resource utilization, and cost reduction: rising demand for industrial robots, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Factory market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens AG

General Electric

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International

FANUC

Mitsubishi Electric

Emerson Electric

Yokogawa Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Sensors

Industrial 3D Printing

By Solution:

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)

PLC (Programmable Logic Controller)

DCS (Distributed Control System)

MES (Manufacturing Execution System)

PLM (Product Life Cycle Management)

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)

HMI (Human–Machine Interface)

PAM (Plant Asset Management)

By Industry:

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

