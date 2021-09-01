Implantable Ports Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global implantable ports market is expected to reach USD 951.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing application of implantable ports.

Cancer has a significant impact on the society in the U.S. and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S., and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of new incidences of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually, and the number of cancer-related morbidity is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with cancer, out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the U.S. The growing prevalence of cancer would lead to increasing demand for chemotherapy, thereby boosting the market demand.

The American Cancer Society proposes that in 2020, over 1.8 million individuals are likely to be diagnosed with cancer, of which various patients would require blood transfusion, occasionally on a daily basis. Moreover, every year around 90,000 to 100,000 individuals in the U.S. are affected by sickle cell disease, and nearly 1,000 babies are born with this condition. The patient who has sickle cell disease may require blood transfusions all over their lives. About 36,000 units of red blood cells are necessary on a daily basis in the U.S., and each year approximately 21 million blood components are transfused in the U.S. The increasing demand for blood transfusion is driving the growth of the market.

Get a sample copy of the global Implantable Ports market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2624

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Implantable Ports Market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Inc., ISOMed, AngioDynamics Inc., C. R. Bard, Smiths Medical, Perouse Medical Inc., Navilyst Medical, Cook Group Inc., and PakuMed Medical Products GmbH, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2624

Implantable Ports Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Single-Lumen Implantable Port

Double-Lumen Implantable Port

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

Silicone

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Chemotherapy

Blood Transfusion

Antibiotics

Intravenous Fluids

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/implantable-ports-market

Major Highlights of the Implantable Ports Market Report:

The Implantable Ports market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Implantable Ports market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2624

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Medical Holography Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/medical-holography-market-to-reach-usd-2-66-billion-by-2027-echopixel-inc-realview-imaging-ltd-mach7-technologies-pte-ltd.html

Computational Biology Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/computational-biology-market-to-reach-usd-16-75-billion-by-2027-chemical-computing-group-compugen-simulation-plus-genedata-certara.html

Breast Imaging Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/breast-imaging-market-to-reach-usd-5-48-billion-by-2027-canon-inc-philips-healthcare-aurora-imaging-technology-inc-hologic-inc-ge-healthcare.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]