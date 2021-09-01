Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Pressure Ulcers Treatment market was valued at USD 5.36 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12.73 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 11.4%. Pressure ulcers which is caused by prolonged pressure on the skin are mostly found in patients who are bedridden due to various reasons such as accident cases of coma or long-term treatments such as chemotherapy. Though it is not deadly disease, but grave injuries due to pressure ulcers may lead to infections and requires immediate treatment.

The growing frequency of accidents in household or on roads is among a key driving factor for the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 93% of the world’s fatalities happen on the road in which children and young adults are profoundly affected. Furthermore, the elderly population, which is prone to various chronic diseases, may escalate the market growth widely. The increasing incidences of type-2 diabetes that impact blood supply in the body are also expected to be a driving factor for the market. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, 9.3% of the population, which is 463 million people, had diabetes, and the number is expected to rise to 10.2% (equivalent to 578 million) by 2030.

Additionally, the increase in the number of people preferring for artificial skin substitutes are considerably prone to pressure ulcers and are projected to be driving the market in the forecast period. Many new products and technological innovations by various market players is anticipated to escalate market growth. Presence of high amount of unmet requirements of affected patients present immense business development prospects for existing companies as well as new entrants in the market. The huge costs demanded on wound care products and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to be some restraints for the market. The market for preventive treatment therapeutics and devices is projected to expand at a higher rate comparatively, as preventive treatment of pressure ulcers is less costly as compared to treatment of pressure ulcers.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acelity L.P., Inc., Cardinal Health, Coloplast Group, and ConvaTec, Inc.

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Product (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Pressure Relief Devices High-tech Devices Low-tech Devices

Wound Dressings Hydrocolloids Polyurethane Film Hydrogels Collagen Foams Others

Wound Care Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Others

Others

By Wound (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Stage-1

Stage-2

Stage-3

Stage-4

Deep Tissue Injury

By End Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Community Healthcare Centers

Homecare

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Pressure Ulcers Treatment market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

