ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market was valued at USD 123.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 408.8 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.9%. ELISpot, also known as Enzyme-linked immune absorbent spot and Fluorospot, are assay methods used to detect cytokine secretion in samples, including blood plasma, serum, tissues, and others. The technique is antibody-based, wherein the microplates used in the assay are covered by specific antibodies that detect significant proteins from the sample. The ELISpot and Fluorospot are used on a regular basis in various research institutes for cytokine detection and analysis secreted by single cells.

The rise in the research and development in the vaccines sector is expected to drive the market majorly. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases that can be detected using ELISpot and Fluorospot assay methods is also a driving factor for the market. For instance, according to the estimates given by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 30 new diseases have emerged in the last 20 years, and now these diseases threaten the health of millions of people in the world. Moreover, the epidemics of infectious diseases worldwide affect around 3 to 5 million people annually and cause severe illness. Various companies have invested in the R&D sector to improve the assay techniques and to gain reliable results. Moreover, the rising cases of chronic disorders and increasing awareness about the diagnosis of chronic diseases are expected to propel the demand extensively. There is a significant increase in healthcare expenditure in developing countries, which could contribute to the growth of the industry.

North America dominates the ELISpot and Fluorospot market owing to the increasing number of manufacturers, spread of infectious diseases, improved health care infrastructure, and the development of various new products. Increasing the production of innovative products and the growth of manufacturers in their countries has led Europe to progress its global presence in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot industry supported by mergers and acquisitions that are increasing the global presence of European markets.

Some major restraints for the industry include limited availability of the reagents necessary for using the assay methods and high sensitivity of the techniques. Moreover, other efficient methods, which serve a similar purpose as ELISpot and Fluorospot assay methods, may also restrain the market.

The global ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay market

Oxford Immunotec, Cellular Technologies, Mabtech, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam, Bio-Techne, U-Cytech Biosciences, Lophius Biosciences GmbH, and Biotech Investissement Group.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market Segmentation:

By Product (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Assay Kits B cell assay T cell assay

Ancillary products

Analyzers

By Application (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Cancer

Diagnostics Transplants Infectious diseases

Vaccines

Clinical trials

Others

By End Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Hospital and clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

