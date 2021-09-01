ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market valued at USD 77.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 110.5 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%. ENT Surgical Navigation Systems are used in the diagnosis and treatment of ENT disorders as it delivers enhanced visualization with full high-definition display for performing surgeries. There is an integrated endoscope for continuous tracking of surgical instruments that helps surgeons to achieve better results through more complete resections. The incidences of diseases like chronic otitis, sinusitis are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in the children and geriatric population, lifestyle habits like smoking, and the prevalence of various allergies, lifestyle habits like smoking are further driving the market. According to the American Cancer society, approximately 52,890 new cases of thyroid cancer, and 2,180 have died from the thyroid cancer in the United States. Government funding for technologically advanced systems for the treatment are fuelling the growth of the market. However, the high expenditure cost of treatment is hindering the growth of the market.

According to WHO, the Global Burden of mild and unilateral hearing loss was estimated at 1.2 billion, i.e. (17.2%) in 2008 to 1.4 billion, i.e. (18.7%) in 2017. The Asia Pacific is likely to hold significant growth due to factors like increased patient pool, lifestyle habits like smoking, and government initiatives for better treatment, etc. Chronic sinusitis is one of the more widespread chronic illnesses in the United States. It is estimated that there are about 18-22 million physician visits in the United States.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2710

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Stryker (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Brainlab (Germany), Karl Storz (Germany), Intuitive Surgical (U.S.), Hansen Medical (U.S.), Accuray (U.S.), Acclarent Inc (U.S.), Fiagon (Germany), ClaroNav (Canada)

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2710

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems industry, the market is segmented into:

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Optical Navigation

Electromagnetic Navigation

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Functional Endoscopy Sinus Surgery (FESS)

ENT Surgery

Neuro Surgery

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ent-surgical-navigation-systems-market

Benefits of ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems industry

Analysis of the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2710

Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.

Browse More Reports :

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/healthcare-predictive-analytics-market-to-reach-usd-28-86-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-28-9-reports-and-data.html

Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/point-of-care-hemoglobin-analyzer-market-to-reach-usd-1-87-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-11-7-reports-and-data.html

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/hemodynamic-monitoring-devices-market-to-reach-usd-1-48-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-6-5-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]