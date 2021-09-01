Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Diagnostic Imaging Services market was valued at USD 509.52 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 749.09 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Diagnostic imaging, widely known as medical imaging, is a diagnostic method that includes the use of electromagnetic radiation and other technologies, which produce images of internal structures of the body that help inaccurate diagnosis.

Medical imaging significantly, X-ray based diagnosis and ultrasonography, is crucial in a variety of medical examination processes and at all major levels of health care. The growing incidence of chronic diseases, including substantially cardiovascular diseases and cancer, is anticipated to drive the market in the future. The growing geriatric population across the world could also propel market growth. This population is extensively prone to chronic diseases due to which they prove to be a growth factor for the market. The increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis among people for better treatment may also be a growing factor for the market. Moreover, the increasing initiatives taken by various government and healthcare institutions to spread awareness about diagnostic test services may drive the market in the future. The use of diagnostic tests is expanding with the introduction of new diseases in the market, which may anticipate the industry in the future.

COVID-19 Impact: During the COVID-19 pandemic, two of the most crucial priorities are defending patients and providing clinically useful imaging services. In the midst of COVID-19 infection, the diagnostic imaging services are expected to have a profound impact in the near future. In an effort to facilitate those priorities, the World Federation for Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology Safety Committee published guidance in Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology, on how to perform safe scans, as well as how to clean and disinfect the machines to reduce transmission of the virus. These recommendations can be used in concert with a facility’s standing protocols and procedure. In the treatment process, diagnostic imaging is critical in assessing severity and disease progression in COVID-19 infection. According to the American College of Radiology, a array of chest imaging elements have been stated, similar to those found in other types of coronavirus syndromes. Furthermore, the continued spread of COVID-19 infection has added new urgency to set up a system that allows for greater interoperability and image exchange. In the midst of the outbreak, diagnostic imaging facilities have adopted guidelines in place to manage individuals with known or suspected COVID-19 infection. The chest x-ray has emerged to be a frontline diagnostic imaging test. Continuous research and examination are being done pertaining to the pandemic. As further research proceeds, the diagnostic imaging services will help the healthcare providers to develop an impactful strategy to curb the potential risk of infection. Apart from productive and efficient diagnostic services, AI and machine learning are likely to improve the experience of patients throughout the imaging process. Some of the major use cases of AI in diagnosis include automatic protocol selection and system optimization, asset utilization and caseload management, and automatic scheduling of post imaging follow-up. Additionally, increasing the use of imaging biomarkers and quantitative imaging in clinical practice and the growing workload of service providers are expected to drive the.

Regionally, North America accounted for the biggest share in the market due to the incidence of multiple diagnostic centers and the growing prevalence of diseases in the region due to the rising prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market attributed to the presence of a huge geriatric population in the region.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

RadNet, Inc, Alliance Medical, Global Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, Novant Health, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., InHealth Group, Siemens Healthineers, and MedQuest Associates, Inc.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2777

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Diagnostic Imaging Services market in these key regions.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2777

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Diagnostic Imaging Services market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Diagnostic Imaging Services market.

By Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

X-ray Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

By Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

2D BnW Color

3D/4D

By Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Pelvic & Abdomen

Oncology

General Radiography

Dentistry

Fluoroscopy

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/diagnostic-imaging-services-market

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2777

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Leishmaniasis Treatment Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/leishmaniasis-treatment-market-to-reach-usd-224-67-million-by-2027.html

Atrial Fibrillation Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/atrial-fibrillation-market-to-reach-usd-16-74-billion-by-2027.html

Atomic Force Microscope Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/atomic-force-microscope-market-to-reach-usd-784-83-million-by-2027-bruker-corporation-usa-zao-nt-mdt-russia-park-systems-south-korea.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]