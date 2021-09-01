Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pharmaceutical drug delivery is the introduction of drugs into the body through various administration routes with its own merits and demerits. The effectiveness of a drug may substantially be influenced by way of its delivery. The development of various kinds of drug delivery systems (DDSs) has enabled improved control of toxicity, immunogenicity, pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, and drug effectiveness.

Growing prevalence of target conditions such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and infectious diseases, among others, is a significant factor driving market growth. Cancer has a significant impact on society in the US and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of further incidences of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually, and the number of cancer-related morbidities is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with cancer, out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the US. The growing prevalence of cancer would lead to increasing demand for chemotherapy, thereby boosting the market demand.

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Various kinds of health complications occur due to weaker immunity, reduced cellular regeneration, and a decrease in movement as compared to younger people. It has been projected that by the year 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which expected to increase fivefold since 1950.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline, PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novartis AG, Antares Pharma Inc., Pfizers Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Amgen, among others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery industry, the market is segmented into:

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oral

Injectable

Pulmonary

Topical

Nasal

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Cancer

Diabetes

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery industry

Analysis of the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

