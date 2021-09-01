Genomics In Cancer Care Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global genomics in cancer care market is forecasted to reach USD 39.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The genomics in cancer research market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on society in the U.S. and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new disease cases were diagnosed in the U.S., and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of new incidences of the disease is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually, and the number of cancer-related morbidities is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with disease, out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the US.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Qiagen, GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Illumina Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Sigma Aldrich, and Perkin Elmer, among others.

The report segments the Genomics In Cancer Care market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Genomics In Cancer Care Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

PCR

Genome Sequencing

Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification

Microarray

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine

Drug Discovery & Development

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



