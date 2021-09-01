Neoprene Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global neoprene market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global neoprene market to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on neoprene market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on neoprene market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global neoprene market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global neoprene market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rise in health awareness among people and increase in fitness interest among users

• Increasing consumer disposable income

2) Restraints

• The unstable cost of raw materials and the high cost of designing

3) Opportunities

• Growing demand for neoprene across different industries

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global neoprene market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing route, grade, application, and end-user.

The Global Neoprene Market by Manufacturing Route

• Butadiene Route

• Acetylene Route

The Global Neoprene Market by Grade

• General-Purpose Grade Neoprene

• Pre-Crosslinked Grade Neoprene

• Sulfur-Modified Grade Neoprene

• Slow Crystallizing Grade Neoprene

The Global Neoprene Market by Application

• Technical Rubber

• Adhesives Industry

• Latex Industry

The Global Neoprene Market by End-User

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Consumer Goods

• Medical

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Pidilite Industries

• TuHuang Chemical Co.

• Covestro AG

• Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co Ltd.

• Lanxess

• Tosoh Corporation

• Zenith Rubber, Ltd

• BGK GmbH Endlosband

• The 3M Company

• Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd.

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the neoprene market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the neoprene market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global neoprene market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

