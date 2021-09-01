Construction Paints and Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends & Forecasts up to 2030

The report on the global construction paints and coatings market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global construction paints and coatings market to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on construction paints and coatings market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on construction paints and coatings market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global construction paints and coatings market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global construction paints and coatings market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• High demand for efficient paints and rising activities in infrastructure and civil construction

• Rising new construction projects and increasing demand for repainting across the globe

2) Restraints

• Stringent regulations by various countries government of environmental protection owing to that there are very less number of approved chemicals present

3) Opportunities

• The increasing practice of green buildings and products including green coating, nano-coatings, etc.

Segment Covered

The global construction paints and coatings market is segmented on the basis of product, and application.

The Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market by Product

• Power Coating

• Solvent-borne Technologies

• High Solids/ Radiation Cure

• Water-borne Coating

• Others (Specialty Coatings Etc.)

The Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market by Application

• Medical & Healthcares

• Residential

• Automotives & Aviation

• Commercial

• Others (Special Products, Other Industries, Etc)

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• BASF SE

• Asian Paints

• RPM International Inc.

• Axalta Coatings System

• Helios Group

• Tikkurila Oyj

• DuPont Performance Coatings

• PPG Industries

• Sherwin-Williams Company

• AkzoNobel N.V.

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the construction paints and coatings market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the construction paints and coatings market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global construction paints and coatings market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

