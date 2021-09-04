Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global ophthalmic photocoagulator market was valued at USD 135.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 215.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The study covers the ophthalmic photocoagulator, a device which used for the non-invasive surgical procedure of eyes using the laser beam. The ophthalmic photocoagulator is an equipment used to treat ophthalmic disorders and to treat damaged cells present in the eye. It has great clinical significance and is a crucial therapy for numerous retinal diseases such as conditions including proliferative diabetic retinopathy, retinopathy of prematurity, retinal tears and detachments, branch retinal vein occlusion, and choroid neovascularization.

Photocoagulator cauterizes blood vessels with a high-intensity laser beam or any other source of light. The invention revolutionized retinal therapy by facilitating the more precise, reliable, and less painful application of photocoagulator. Photocoagulation can seal leaking blood vessels, as in case of diabetic retinopathy, or destroy diseased retinal tissue. Due to the effectively and non-invasive approach, the application of ophthalmic photocoagulator has become the accustomed standard of care for many retinal conditions.

The key drivers of the ophthalmic photocoagulator market are a substantial rise in the geriatric population owing to age-related macular degeneration and the spike in diabetes. The diabetic epidemic has extensively increased across the globe leading to diabetic retinopathy. The average spending time on the digital screen of an individual has increased, which leads to various eye-related discomfort and disorders. The incorporation of IT within the healthcare industry, high amounts of investment, rising prevalence of target diseases like diabetes, age-related eye disorders, and technological advancements in the field of medical devices are boosting the ophthalmic photocoagulator market. An improved visual outcome with fewer side effects, drives continuous and enhanced research and development efforts in the field of retinal laser photocoagulation.

Moreover, entry of various players, mergers and acquisitions, funding from private and government agencies, and favorable regulatory scenario, an ever-growing demand for ophthalmic treatment are some of the critical factors which are positively influencing the market during the forecast period. As technology has matured, not only are different wavelengths becoming more accessible for photocoagulation, there is a wider variety of delivery methods that promises to enhance the precision of laser burns and simplify the application of retinal laser, and it is anticipated to provide a lucrative growth to the market. However, low adoption for these application, stringent government regulations and strict guidelines, inadequate reimbursement, and high costs for treatment and product designing and development coupled with a requirement for advanced integrated technologies are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Quantel Medical, Alcon, ALMA, Lumenis, NIDEK, Meridian, Iridex Corporation, Valon Lasers, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Lombart

The report segments the Ophthalmic Photocoagulator market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Segmentation:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Retinal Laser Photocoagulation

Laser Trabeculoplasty

Iridotomy

Iridoplasty

Others

Clinical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Diabetic Retinopathy

Age related Macular Degeneration

Glaucoma

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Services

Ophthalmology Centers

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



