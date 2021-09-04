Anesthesia Monitors Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Anesthesia Monitors market is expected to reach USD 3,742.7 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019-2026. Anesthesia monitoring is a process which involves the use of several devices and machines to anesthetize the patient during a surgery. The risks associated with anesthetic care have reduced considerably during the last decade, due to technological advancement and automation, which played a significant role in improving the safety of patients. Furthermore, rise in investments in the market, which support the technological advancements in anesthesia machines and techniques, are slated to have a major impact on the market growth, thereby enabling faster deployment in the healthcare industry. Manufacturers in the Anesthesia Monitors market are integrating next-generation technologies, such as integrated and advanced monitors to improve the accuracy and reliability and ultimately to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

The major indications of anesthesia monitoring market are major surgical operations, pain management in pediatrics & geriatrics and others. With respect to region, the Asia Pacific market is projected to be the highest growing market in anesthesia monitors market during the analysis period, which is followed by Europe. This market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5 % during the forecast years. North America was found to be the largest revenue generating segment due to the awareness in populace about different anesthesia monitors and the growing patient compliance for pain less treatment. Likewise, the increase in adoption of anesthesia monitors in North America, Europe and other established markets is anticipated to foster market growth in the analysis period.

The report includes descriptive profiles of major companies, which consists of the legal names, headquarters, website, market standing, historical development, and top 5 closest competitors derived by inspecting their gross revenue, along with contact information. Every company’s growth rate, gross revenue, and profit margin have also been discussed in the study. It also assesses other expansion tactics implemented by leading companies including mergers, acquisitions, and product launches.

Extensive profiles of over ten leading manufacturers and over ten retailers have also been included in the report, along with a historical assessment of the market for the years 2021 and 2026, highlighting the recent development observed in the market. The assessment includes accurate market insights into potential market opportunities and roadblocks in the industry. The report assimilates statistical data derived from authentic sources in the industry, facilitated by expert opinions.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Anesthesia Monitors market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

Key Companies in the market include:

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), G.E. Healthcare (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) Medtronic Public Limited Company (Ireland), Fukuda Denshi, Dragerwerk( Germany), Nihon kohden Schiller AG, Mennen Medical Ltd. (Israel), and Masimo Corporation (U.S.)

Key findings from the report suggest

The advanced and integrated product segment of global Anesthesia Monitors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5 % by 2026. The significant share is due to the use of the integrated and advanced monitors such as gas monitors, standalone capnography monitors, MRI compatible anesthesia monitors, and others. This segment was observed to grow remarkably owing to the effective results of these devices and their wide usage. Moreover, the increasing awareness among people and need for the painless treatment also spurs the market growth.

Latest technological trends suggest that considerable number of Anesthesia Monitors are currently being launched globally Gas monitors and standalone capnography monitors accounted for more than 50% of the revenue share of the global market in 2018.

Owing to the persistent technological advancements in the integrated monitors, the trend of growing demand and supply for Anesthesia Monitors is likely to remain in the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, increasing penetration of gas monitors and other devices in the healthcare industry in developing countries is creating lucrative sales opportunities for stakeholders in the Anesthesia Monitors market. For instance, in January 2018, Masimo Corporation (U.S.) introduced the RD SedLine EEG sensor for use with Masimo SedLine Brain function monitoring.

Monitors to measure the depth of the anesthesia are the new technological advancement in this market, which provide a complete evaluation of consciousness of the patient that remains the primary reason behind the growing preference for anesthetia monitors market over other monitors.

Market segment analysis:

Based on the product: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Basic Anesthesia Monitor

Integrated Anesthesia workstation

Advanced Anesthesia Monitor Standalone Capnography Monitors for measurement of Anesthesia depth MRI Compatible Gas Monitor



Others

Based on the end-user: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

Based on the Sales Channel

Channel Sales

Direct Sales

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key selling points of this research study

The study gives an in-depth evaluation of the evolving competitive scenario that gives the reader/client a competitive edge. It offers a holistic view of all critical aspects boosting or limiting the growth of the sector The market intelligence report derives an eight-year forecast, including historical, contemporary, and potential market prospects, projecting the estimated progress of the market. It aids informed decision-making by offering an exhaustive database of the pivotal market segments and sub-segments.

