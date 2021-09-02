Surgical Boom Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Surgical Boom Market is forecast to reach USD 350.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Surgical booms provide support for other equipment throughout the Operating Room (OR). It is designed to comfortably centralize all utility services and surgical support equipment for OR staff.

The factors driving the surgical booms market are the rising inclination towards the operating room integration and minimally invasive surgery. One of the latest trends in the surgical booms market is an increased number of ambulatory surgical centers, the growing requirement of the approvals by the regulatory bodies for the operating room equipment, and the increasing popularity of the hybrid operating rooms.

The emergence of robotic surgery has led to more than 350,000 procedures being performed in the United States every year, which provides lucrative growth opportunity for the surgical boom manufacturers. A robotic surgical suite will benefit from surgical boom the most as it can integrate devices and equipment of carts. Most new and remodeled operating rooms are moving towards surgical booms. These booms are anticipated to be in the ORs for almost two decades, but the devices they support may cycle out after every five years. So the booms need to be versatile to accommodate changing devices and technology.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Amico, Stryker Corporation, Skytron, Maquet Holdings, C V Medical, Steris Corporation, Trumpf Medical, Palakkad Surgical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, and Pratibha Medinox, among others.

The report segments the Surgical Boom market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Surgical Boom Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Equipment Boom

Utility Boom

Anesthesia Boom

Custom Boom

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Roof-Mounted

Floor Mounted

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Free Standing

Mobile

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



