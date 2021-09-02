Diagnostic Imaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast

The global diagnostic imaging market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Diagnostic imaging is the visualization of body organs for timely and early diagnosis and treatment. The market is expected to grow on the back of the rising geriatric population in the world. In this era, technology and the medical sciences sector have joined hands which have helped people to get better treatments with the help of ultrasound, X-rays, etc. Looking at the utility of diagnostic imaging, governments have now initiated funding for such types of medical devices, which is also a driving factor for this market. However, cost expensiveness and high maintenance can be a hurdle in the growth of the market.

The global diagnostic imaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, systems, portability, applications, end-users, and region. The system segment is divided into ultrasound systems, nuclear imaging systems, X-ray Imaging systems, CT scanners, MRI systems, Mammography systems, and fluoroscopy. In 2019, X-ray systems accounted for the largest share due to the rising cases of chronic diseases which require analog or digital X-ray for diagnosis.

In terms of regional analysis, the global diagnostics imaging market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The majority of diagnostic imaging-based companies are present in the North American region contributing to the largest share of the region in 2019. However, Asia-Pacific is to forecast witness the highest growth rate due to the rising awareness pertaining to the surging use of diagnostic imaging in budding economies like India and China.

Leading players in the global diagnostic imaging market include Roche, Phillips Healthcare, Abbott, Danaher, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Canon, ThermoFisher Scientific, Fujifilm, Biomerieux, Sysmex, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, OBD, Bio-Rad, Hologic, Konica Minolta, Grifols, DiaSorin, Varex Imaging, Exact Sciences, etc. The companies operating in the market are investing in product developments and R&D in order to launch new diagnostic devices in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

The objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of the global diagnostic imaging market.

• To classify and forecast the global diagnostic imaging market based on product type, systems, portability, applications, end-users, and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global diagnostic imaging market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global diagnostic imaging market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global diagnostic imaging market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global diagnostic imaging market.

