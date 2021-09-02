Contact Lenses Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period

The global contact lenses market stood at USD13.73 billion in 2020 and is further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25%, during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population suffering from various kinds of eye related disorders. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes and changing consumer preference towards contact lenses with attractive colours, shades, and textures for enhancing eye appearance are further pushing demand for contact lenses globally.

In terms of modality, the market can be segmented into reusable and disposable. The disposable contact lenses segment is expected witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for these lenses on account of the growing awareness pertaining to health & sanitation. Based on design, the market is segmented into spherical, toric, multifocal and other products. Among them, spherical contact lenses dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 49.21% and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to higher adoption of these lenses by optometrists and patients to treat myopia and hypermetropia.

Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Essilor International S.A., Johnson & Johnson, CooperVision, Inc., Contamac Holdings Limited, Hoya Corporation, SynergEyes, Inc., X-Cel Specialty Contacts, STAAR Surgical Company, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Seed Co., Ltd., Menicon Co., Ltd., Alcon., Inc., UltraVision CLPL, Benq Materials Corporation are the leading companies are continuously focusing on product launches and R&D activities to expand their share in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global contact lenses market.

• To forecast global contact lenses market based on modality, design, material type, application, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global contact lenses market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global contact lenses market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global contact lenses market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global contact lenses market.

