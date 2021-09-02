GCC Construction Chemicals Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions

“A research report on GCC Construction Chemicals Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Construction chemicals are specialty chemical compounds used to speed up construction activities or improve durability of existing structures. Expanding infrastructure sector, coupled with increasing number of repair activities in GCC countries have necessitated use of sophisticated technologies in construction activities, owing to which demand for construction chemicals has exhibited steady growth over the last few years. GCC construction chemicals market has been segmented into concrete admixtures, waterproofing chemicals, protective coatings, and adhesives and sealants. Additionally, other major construction chemicals consumed in the GCC countries include flooring chemicals, grouts, mortars, anti-corrosive agents, etc. Concrete admixtures and waterproofing chemicals dominate the GCC construction chemicalls market, on account of their increasing use in residential as well as commercial structures.

According to “GCC Construction Chemicals Market By Type, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 – 2021”, the construction chemicals market in the GCC countries is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2016 – 2021, due to rising government spending on construction projects coupled with increasing participation by private players in the real estate sector. Additionally, growing demand for modern residential complexes and commercial structures is expected to drive demand for construction chemicals in the GCC countries through 2021. Further, increasing need for economic diversification and reducing dependence on oil reserves is prompting majority of the countries in the region to increase expenditure on construction and infrastructure activities. Construction chemicals market in the region is dominated by major global players including BASF, FOSROC and Sika. Other major players operating in GCC construction chemicals market include Dow Menat, Chryso Gulf and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation. “GCC Construction Chemicals Market By Type, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 – 2021” report elaborates following aspects related to construction chemicals market in GCC:

• GCC Construction Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing Chemicals, Protective Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants & Others), By End User (Infrastructure & Real Estate)

• Regional Analysis – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

