Electric & Hybrid Electric Buses Market: Industry Insights , Major Key Players

“A research report on Electric & Hybrid Electric Buses Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Rising environmental concerns and increasing government investments in fuel saving technologies and alternative fuel vehicles is driving growth in global electric & hybrid electric vehicles market. Additionally, increasing urbanization coupled with rising air and noise pollution is anticipated to emerge as other contributory factors propelling demand for electric & hybrid electric buses in the coming years. Though, global market for electric & hybrid electric buses is in its nascent phase, an increasing number of global bus manufacturers are opting to manufacture electric & hybrid electric buses as substitutes to diesel fueled buses. Advancements in the field of electric mobility and rising adoption of these buses in developed and emerging economies is expected to expand market size for global electric & hybrid electric bus market through 2021.

According to “Global Electric & Hybrid Electric Bus Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021″”, global market for electric & hybrid electric bus is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during 2016 – 2021. Hybrid electric buses accounted for majority of the market share in 2015, however, sales of pure electric buses are expected to grow at a faster pace over the next five years. Moreover, the market is forecast to witness significantly higher sales of heavy duty electric & hybrid buses over the course of next five years compared to light duty variants. In 2015, a major share in global demand for electric & hybrid electric buses was accounted for by China, predominantly on account of majority of the major electric & hybrid electric bus manufacturers such as BYD Company, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus, Zhongtong Bus & Holding, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry and Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors being Chinese electric & hybrid bus manufacturers. “Global Electric & Hybrid Electric Bus Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021″” report elaborates following aspects of the global market for electric & hybrid electric buses:

