Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate

Global Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market is valued approximately USD 6.53 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A Chiller machine removes heat from the liquid via a vapor-compression, aAdsorption refrigeration and absorption refrigeration cycle. These Scroll and absorption Chillers are used in multiple air conditioning applications and cooling processes. The increasing adoption of air conditioners in Industrial and Commercial buildings driving the market growth. As shown by the Japan Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industry Association, the total AC demand in North America increased from 15.31 million units in 2017 to 15.58 million units in 2018.

Major share of this demand belonged to the USA with 14.85 million units in 2017. Also, the energy in these applications is used in hHeating, ventilation and cooling which necessitates the use of chillers as they consume half of the available energy. Thus, the growing awareness and demand for energy conservation augments the market growth. By using appropriate scroll and absorption chillers, approximately 12 to 15% of electricity can be reduced in commercial and residential complexes. Further, the increasing energy costs and shortfalls of electricity support the driving the factor for market growth. These Chillers are most widely used in Institutions, Commercial buildings and hospitals. The growth in the hospital applications owing to the growing pharma and medical industry drives the demand for Chillers with an aim to improve health sector. However, high installation cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Scroll & Absorption Chillers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large industrial and commercial institutions in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing energy conservation concerns would create lucrative growth prospects for the Scroll & Absorption Chillers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Johnson Controls Inc

Thermax Ltd.

Trane Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd

Century Corporation

Yazaki Energy Systems Inc

Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Appliances Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

