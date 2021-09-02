Electronically Scanned Arrays Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers

Global Electronically Scanned Arrays Market is valued approximately USD 7.51 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.26 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Electronically scanned arrays are phased array antenna utilized to electronically steer beam of radio waves in different directions. These arrays are majorly used in radars gaining application in defense sector including Naval, Land and Airborne. Radars utilizing electronically scanned array systems offer numerous advantages, namely, increased resistance to electronic jamming and improved reliability.

The increasing adoption of military equipment across the globe increases the demand for electronically scanned arrays as the defense industry uses it for detection and location of foreign threats such as planes and missiles. Further, the growing military expenditure across the globe directs towards increased procurements of defense systems driving the market growth. As in October 2020, Lockheed martin pitched the Indian Government for more than 100, F-21 aircrafts. These aircrafts have an advanced APG-83 active Electronically scanned array radars. Also, in October 2020, Raytheon received a new contract from Boeing for initial 8 radar systems for the F-15EX and its AN-APG 82 radar.

Additionally, these systems have found application in medical industry to detect and locate problems in the human body. Thus, the growing technological advancements in the healthcare industry further fuels the market growth. However, long time taken to replace radar systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, technological advancements in the sector presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Electronically Scanned Arrays market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing military spending and rising procurement would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electronically Scanned Arrays market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Ericsson

Toshiba

Elta

Mitsubishi

