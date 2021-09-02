Remote Control Toy Car Market – Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities

“Market Overview:

Global Remote-Control Toy Car Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Remote-Control Toy Car are car toys which run on battery or gas and powered by electric motors or rechargeable batteries. Remote-control Toy car is controlled from a certain distance with the help of using specialized transmitters called Remote. The operation distance of remote-control car is dependent on the type of power, construction and mechanism of the toy. The working mechanism of a remote-control toy is based on the technique of sending and receiving electro-magnetic or radio waves. The remote- control cars have larger demand among children therefore, rapid growth in population of children across the globe coupled with expedient growth in disposable income of parents in emerging and developed economies are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, over 1.98 billion of global population accounts for people aging between 0-14 years in 2020 and such figure is expected to rise till 2.06 billion till 2050. Also, disposable personal income in India increased to USD 2697.9706 billion in 2019 from USD 2516.13082 billion in 2018. Similarly, disposable personal income in the United States increased to 16853.81 USD Billion in February from 16763.09 USD Billion in January of 2020. Therefore, the continuous rise in children population and disposable income of people across the globe is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. However, expected introduction of new products such as bluetooth-sensor toys or smart toys are expected to hamper the growth of market in the upcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Remote-Control Toy Car market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the technological advancements and development in new and attractive products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing disposable income and rapid growth in population ranging from 0-14 years would create lucrative growth prospects for the Remote-Control Toy Car market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tamiya

HPI Racing

Redcat Racing

Maisto

Traxxas

World Tech Toys

Horizon Hobby

Tekno RC

AULDEY

Carrera RC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Electric Power

Nitro Power

Gas Power

By End-User:

5-10 years old

> 10 years old

