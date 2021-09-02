Phenolic Panel Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed

“Market Overview:
Global Phenolic Panel Market is valued approximately at USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Phenolic panels offer acoustic solidity suitable for interior divisions in a construction with structural characteristics constructed from concrete, steel and glass. These phenolic panels are utilized in numerous end-use industries, such as cement & aggregate, mining & quarrying, steel, and others. Increasing demand for quality products in the construction industry is one of the prominent factors contributing towards the market growth. The construction industry is the key industry in the global phenolic panel market with the high demand from both residential and commercial projects due to increasing concern towards fire-safety. Increased adoption of phenolic panels across elevator walls, decorative interior & exterior, escalator claddings, and balcony cladding, among others, are augmenting the growth of the phenolic panel market in the construction industry. Increasing construction spending is likely to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturer, the U.S construction industry increased from 1.1% in 2017 to 1.9% in 2018. Similarly, as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach up to USD 738.5 billion till 2022. However, high initial cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Phenolic Panel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high demand of phenolic panels, advancements in technology, regulatory policies, and government norms in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increased adoption of phenolic panels across elevator walls, decorative interior & exterior, escalator claddings, and balcony cladding, among others would create lucrative growth prospects for the Phenolic Panel market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Kingspan Group
Wilsonart LLC
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Fiberesin Industries Inc.
Broadview Holding B.V.
FunderMax GmbH
Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.
Werzalit of America Inc.
ASI Group
General Partitions Mfg. Corp
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Sandwich
Plain
By Class:
Class A
Class B
Others
By Application:
Interior
Exterior
Furniture
Air Conditioning Duct Panel
Others
By End-use Industry:
Construction
Marine
Transportation
Aerospace & Defense
Others
