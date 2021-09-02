Commercial Flooring Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

The global Commercial Flooring market is forecast to reach USD 50.31 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technology innovation and trouble-free installation advancements in the floor covering sector are anticipated to widen the size of the industry over the next few years. Rising demand in the construction industry, along with shifting customer lifestyles and increasing competition for insulation, are the key drivers of the market. Rising consumer spending on home interiors, offices, and hotels are expected to boost global market growth from 2019 through 2027. Besides this, it was noticed that various automobile companies are also using commercial flooring to enhance the look of the vehicle. However, the different pricing of the raw material is becoming a market hurdle, making production and distribution uncertain.

Commercial flooring is widely used in educational, institutional, healthcare / hospital, hospitality, light commercial, light industrial, office, retail / shops, transportation / public venues, and others. As the market for downstream industries increases exponentially, the demand for commercial flooring will increase correspondingly. With production released, the price of commercial flooring has gradually decreased over the past few years, and the amount expected will not rise. At the same time, improving energy, transportation costs, employee salaries, and depreciation of equipment will play a vital role in promoting commercial flooring costs.

Developing nations around the world have aimed at increasing investment opportunities in the construction industry and also boost innovation, increasing market scope. The drastic market development in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America accounts for this. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in major developing countries in the region influence the demand.

The COVID-19 impact:

The Commercial Flooring industry has suffered some impact but maintained a relatively positive performance; analysts believe that the size of the market will be further expanded in the next few years. The pandemic’s debilitating effect has negatively impacted production and demand, established supply chain, and market disruption. This pandemic has affected Asia Pacific region the most, with China at the center of the cause. Numerous plans in different countries, affected by the disease, have come to a temporary stop. Its economic impact on companies and financial markets is also not favorable. Stock market volatility and decreasing global growth are anticipated, which will affect the sale for Commercial Flooring.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Mannington Mills, Inc., Amtico, Mohawk Industries, Inc., The Armstrong Flooring Inc., Flowcrete, Forbo Flooring, Interface Inc., Gerflor, Hanwha, and Congoleum, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Commercial Flooring Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Commercial Flooring market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soft Covering Flooring Broadlooms Carpets Rugs

Resilient Flooring

Non-Resilient Flooring

Seamless Flooring

Wood & Laminate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail

Wholesale & Distributor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Education

Healthcare

Hospitality & Leisure

Retail

Public Buildings

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Commercial Flooring market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Commercial Flooring market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

