Warehouse Racking Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Product Launch, 2021–2027

The global Warehouse Racking market is forecast to reach USD 11.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Warehouse racking systems of different types have become an integral part of warehouse operations and inventory needs. The main goals have been to make the best use of warehouse floor space, maximize worker productivity, and minimize inventory management costs. Industries adopt a range of racking systems that best meet their needs in terms of warehouse design, type of goods and materials stored, expected capacity, and specific picking process used. These considerations also aid in choosing the choice of materials from which the racks should be made.

In recent years, developed countries like the UK have experienced a growing trend in warehouse automation. This opens up new lucrative avenues. Besides, the expansion of the storage system product portfolio is a notable trend that is driving demand for new designs and materials in warehouse racking systems. Much of the growth in the warehouse racking market also stems from the ever-increasing need for frozen food storage in various parts of the world. The pace of growth in e-commerce sales in emerging economies has spurred demand for more massive warehouse racks. The growing need for bulk storage in various parts of the world is also boosting prospects in the market.

Several other retail businesses have also suffered from crippling inconsistencies in meeting consumer demands due to the lack of appropriate warehouse shelving. In this regard, the growing demand for automated storage and retrieval systems in warehouse infrastructure has also opened up new avenues for players in the market.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Daifuku, Ltd., Mecalux, S.A., SSI Schaefer, Foothills Systems, Hannibal Industries, EMRACK INTERNATIONAL, Kardex Group, ARPAC. Dematic, and Jungheinrich AG, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Warehouse Racking market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Warehouse Racking market on the basis of Type, Carrying Capacity, End-Use Industry, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Selective Pallet

Push Back

Drive-In

Pallet Flow

Cantilever

Others

Carrying Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Packaging

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Warehouse Racking Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Warehouse Racking market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

