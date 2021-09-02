Passive Fire Protection Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2021-2027

The global Passive Fire Protection market is forecast to reach USD 5.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is expected that strict legislation related to employee health in developing economies will push demand. The government in the developed economies are concerned about the workers’ health and safety. The end-use industries are required by many federal laws and requirements to provide protective garments for employees who work in unsafe conditions. Demand for protective products is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the manufacturing, chemical, oil and gas, and construction sectors due to increasing worker safety concerns. It is expected that increased visibility to monitor industrial accidents and deaths in the workplace would further fuel demand.

Improving government regulations in Europe, Asia Pacific is observed to have a significant impact on the growth of the Passive Fire Protection market as a result of rising concerns regarding worker safety. Growing exploration activities in the global oil and gas industry are likely to promote market growth. The existence of high-risk atmosphere due to the presence of volatile and highly flammable materials in the processing of oil & gas makes the use of a passive fire safety device particularly relevant, thereby increasing the market for the drug.

Also, the surge in demand for fire protection products that can continue for a more extended period is likely to influence the market growth in the following years positively. However, the price volatility of the prices of raw materials can, shortly somehow hamper the growth of the market.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Passive Fire Protection market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Passive Fire Protection market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd, Nullifire, Sharpfibre, 3M, HempelMarine Paints, Carboline, Leighs Paints, HILTI, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, and Sherwin-Williams, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Passive Fire Protection market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the passive fire protection market on the basis of Product, End-use Industry, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cementitious Materials

Intumescent Coating

Fireproofing Cladding

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Construction

Industrial

Warehousing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Structural

Compartmentation

Opening Protection

Firestopping material

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Passive Fire Protection Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

