Cool Roof Market Revenue, Trends, Market Share Analysis, and Forecast to 2028

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Cool Roof Market Report

The global cool roof market size is expected to reach USD 31.58 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is majorly driven by rapid urbanization, increase in construction activities and projects worldwide, rising use of green and sustainable construction raw materials, and increasing deployment of green heating and cooling systems in residential and commercial buildings. Other key factors driving revenue growth of the global cool roof market are rapid industrialization – mainly in developing countries – rising focus on reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and growing concerns related to global warming and climate change, increasing preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient home designs, and surging demand for green and energy-efficient roofing systems.

A cool roof is among the most widely used roofing systems that deliver high thermal emittance and robust solar reflectance, which reducing heat transfer within a building. Cool roofs comprise highly reflective surfaces (shingles or tiles) that help to reduce ambient air temperatures (known as the urban heat island effect). This type of roofing is more energy-efficient and durable than standard or conventional roofing systems. Cool roofs help to save on energy costs and lower electricity bills by reducing the need for air conditioning, while at the same time offering enhanced comfort in indoor spaces such as covered patios or garages that are normally not well air-conditioned or ventilated. Cool roof coatings are produced from white or special pigments that reflect sunlight and protect surfaces from chemical damage and harmful Ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Cool Roof Market:

Firestone Building Products, Malarkey Roofing, PABCO Building Products, LLC, Henry Company, ATAS International Inc., IKO Industries Ltd., Tamko Building Products, Inc., GAF Materials Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, and Owens Corning.

For the purpose of this report, the global cool roof market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Steep-slope Roofs

Low-slope Roofs

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Slates

Tiles

Metal Roofs

Asphalt Shingles

Single-ply Membranes

Modified BUR

Foam Roofs

Coated Roofs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

