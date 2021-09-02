Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices Market Revenue Share Analysis, Region & Country Forecast, 2021–2027

The global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices market is forecast to reach USD 6.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Strict environmental regulations regarding occupational exposure to the dangerous fumes generated during welding are expected to lead to a surge in demand for the product.

Equipment for fume extraction is used to control and minimize the smoke and other toxic particles generated during the welding process. Various types of toxic substances with varying concentrations are generated during different procedures. The strength of the toxic particulate varies with the technology and type of materials used. The equipment operators face serious health hazards as toxic substances can cause diseases like Parkinson’s disease, chronic lung problems, and larynx cancer. Hence, growing awareness regarding the health and safety of the personnel working on the equipment is expected to lead to a surge in the market.

Governments of many countries have mandated specific rules to maintain a regulated, safe work environment. This fosters market growth. In certain regions, there is low adoption of the product, owing to careless employee management. Also, the product generally has a long lifespan of around ten years, which makes replacement less frequent. These factors are expected to hamper the market demand, as they are significant constraints for it.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Pace Worldwide, Filcar s.p.a., Sentry Air Systems, Inc., Air Liquide Welding Group, RoboVent Products Group, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Kemper America Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Lincoln Electric Co., and Miller Electric Mfg. Co., among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Unit

Stationery Unit

Large Centralized Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Laser-Beam Welding

Resistance Welding

Arc Welding

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

