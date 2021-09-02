Concrete Repair Mortars Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2027

The global Concrete Repair Mortars market is forecast to reach USD 3.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the road infrastructure sectors for manual applications owing to the properties, including impermeability, tensile strength, stress immunity, and thixotropy. Moreover, they are also used to prevent corrosion of internal structural supports, resulting from unwanted water inflow. Furthermore, massive investments by the governments across various countries for the development of marine structures, long-lasting buildings, and roads is expected to drive the concrete repair mortars market. However, the rising new construction technology acts as a replacement for repair materials, which will hamper the demand for the market.

During the forecast period, the cementitious mortars are projected to be the most widely used type of concrete repair mortars, due to their lower cost compared to epoxy based mortars. They are also simple to use and can be used for structural, as well as non-structural repairs, which contributed to their market popularity. The construction industry is experiencing rapid expansion, with substantial investment from both public and private players in infrastructure projects. The growing construction maintenance sector is boosting demand for concrete repair mortars, driven by the increasing preference for maintaining and restoring old infrastructure over constructing new infrastructure from scratch. Such mortars reinforce and repair structures by guarding against deterioration, cracks, and exposure to water and chemical substances. They also exist for aesthetic fixes and network re-profiling.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market:

Pidilite Industries Ltd., Fosroc International Ltd., The Euclid Chemical Company, BASF SE, Saint-Gobain Weber S.A, SIKA AG, Flexcrete Technologies Ltd., Adhesive Technology Corp., Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH, and Mapei S.p.A., among others.

The Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Concrete Repair Mortars market on the basis of product, end-user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cementitious

Epoxy-based mortars

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Utility Industries

Marine Structures

Road Infrastructure

Buildings & Car Park Constructions

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manual

Spraying

Pouring

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

