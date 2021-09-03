In vivo CRO Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

Rising frequency of outsourcing R&D activities by the major pharmaceutical companies is driving the market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.61 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Growing popularity of biologics over small molecule drugs augmenting demand for in-vivo CROs

The global in vivo CRO market size reached USD 3.61 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.44 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. The in vivo CRO market revenue growth is fueled by various factors including increasing demand for the CROs (Contract Research Organization) in pharmaceutical drug development, rising price competition among companies, and growing requirement to reduce cost combined with rising demand for advanced products. Additionally, changing regulatory policies in several organizations, and increasing chronic medical conditions are some of the factors also expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the global in vivo CRO market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the in vivo CRO market revenue growth is increasing at a significant extent, as drug manufacturers increases their pipeline products in order to develop as well as manufacture new molecule to sustain in the market with good profit, and with a patent product.

In vivo CRO refers to the preclinical testing performed for disease pathology and drug discovery. They provide valuable information about the collection and investigation of data for the development of new drugs required in the treatment of several indications such as diabetes, autoimmune disorders, cancer, and others. Moreover, Contract Research Organization (CRO) services benefit various sponsors/manufacturers to focus completely on the production capacity, augmenting their in-house processes. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of services from drug discovery to post-marketing surveillance has made it easy for small-scale and mid-size biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies in outsourcing other services which are beyond their core expertise.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), Quintiles, ICON Plc., Parexel International, American Preclinical Services, LLC, Covance Inc., Theorem Clinical research, WuXi AppTec, Inc., inVentiv Health, Evotec (US), Inc., and Charles River Laboratories.

Further key findings in the report

Based on product type, the rodent based in vivo CRO testing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Factors such as better correlation with the human system, and abundant availability of genetically modified species are majorly driving this segment revenue growth. Among rodent based testing, mice are the most extensively used animal.

In terms of indication type, the oncology segment is predicted to hold the largest revenue share in the global market going ahead, owing to the increasing incidence of cancer cases globally, and rising focus of pharmaceutical players on introducing new drugs with fewer side-effects for treating cancer.

North America market dominated other regional markets in terms of revenue share in 2020 with major contribution from U.S. Moreover, growing funding has further boosted the research activities in the region. Increasing healthcare spending, and availability of funding and grants from government organizations such as the National Institute of Health (NIH) to foster research activities are a few factors also promoting the revenue growth of the regional market. Rising R&D activities, and growing need for reducing overall trial expenditure are the two major factors expected to augment the demand for in vivo CROs in North America.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the In vivo CRO market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the In vivo CRO market.

In vivo CRO Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Rodent Based Rats Mice Others

Non-Rodent Based Hamsters Guinea Pigs Gerbils Others



GLP Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Non GLP In House Outsourcing

GLP Toxicology In House Outsourcing



Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Autoimmune/ Inflammatory Conditions Rheumatoid Arthritis Multiple Sclerosis Osteoarthritis Irritable Bowel Syndrome Others

Pain Management Chronic Pain Acute Pain

Oncology Blood Cancer Solid Tumor Syngeneic Model Patient Derived Xenograft Xenograft Others

CNS conditions Epilepsy Parkinson’s Disease Huntington’s Disease Stroke Traumatic Brain Injury ALS Muscle Regeneration Others

Diabetes

Obesity

Others

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



